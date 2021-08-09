3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $240,000

This home is charming, well cared for and has a TON of updates and upgrades! Sitting in the sought after Hidden Creek Subdivision on a private lot in a cul-de-sac with a large driveway perfect for entertainment or extra parking. The main level features an open floor plan with lots of natural light and an updated back deck wonderful for relaxing. The kitchen offers a fabulous amount of cabinet storage & is complete with a large in eat-in dining area sure to delight any chef. The primary bedroom boosts a walk-in closet and a private en-suite bath that was renovated in 2018 with new tile walk-in shower, flooring and paint. The generous size second bedroom has new flooring and paint 2018 and bedroom three new carpet and paint 2018. In the lower lever you'll find a large bonus room great for a gym, playroom, office or family room. The oversized 2 car garage is perfect for additional storage or a workshop. New roof 2021 Newness Galore! Please see attached upgrades list!