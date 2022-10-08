Brand new construction, in a charming, mature neighborhood. The location is perfect - enjoy living in Davidson County, while having all of the conveniences of being in Winston Salem. This home features the always popular open concept, split floor plan with LVP flooring and upgraded lighting throughout. The kitchen is sure to impress with stylish cabinetry and hardware, beautiful countertops, and a tile backsplash. You will love the primary suite with a large walk-in closet and en suite that features matching cabinetry and hardware as the kitchen. Each of the other two bedrooms are split by a bathroom, which is also conveniently located to the living area. Outdoor living is abundant, with a charming front porch and back deck that overlooks the good sized backyard. You are sure to enjoy all that this property has to offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $240,000
