Beautiful, end unit, single car detached garage, 3BR, 3.5BA, condo with so many amazing features. Kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash while the living room has an amazing view overlooking beautiful landscaped common areas. Primary Bedroom located upstairs with a wood burning fire place for the chilly cozy evening.The finished basement area includes a large 3rd bedroom/recreational room with a full bath and lots of storage space. Call to schedule your showing today.
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $245,000
A years-long struggle over a blighted property along one of the city's main arteries ended in a matter of minutes and a cloud of dust Tuesday.
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.
Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law-enforcement agencies, will hold a protest about conditions at the Forsyth County Jail. Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that inmates staged a protest at the jail in their cells, and detention officers turned off water at the jail because some inmates flooded their cells. She has provided little detail on what exactly happened and how long the water was shut off.
Law firm officials buy downtown Winston-Salem site
In June, a faction of Moravians gathered at Bethabara Moravian Church, in Bethabara, North Carolina's oldest Moravian settlement.
His 'little tour around America,' which included a race in Raleigh and a win in the Brooklyn Mile on Sunday, is helping him have fun after the crushing final day of the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.
Under an ordinance passed Tuesday next door in Guilford County, businesses and other public places must require their patrons to wear masks or face possible civil penalties.
He hopes to play on the golf team for the Aggies.
Ask SAM: Why doesn't the city of Winston-Salem build a bike trail on the rail line on Stratford Road?
Q: I’ve never seen a train on the railroad that runs along Stratford Road. Is it actually in use? If not, has the city ever considered convert…
A 34-year-old woman was injured after a male began firing into her vehicle on Wednesday night, Winston-Salem Police said.
A mother and son face charges they sold illegal drugs out of their convenience store in Thomasville.