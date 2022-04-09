 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $245,000

Move in ready, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage. Primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Primary bath w/garden tub & separate shower. Come relax on your new rear deck. Convenient to highways, shopping, restaurants, hospitals and downtown Winston Salem. Showing to begin Saturday 4/9.

