3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $249,000

Great home inside and out! Large yard space, covered front porch with ceiling fans, screened in back porch, raised flower/garden beds, huge back deck w/grill that conveys, storage building on site. Sale includes adjacent lot for additional privacy and acreage. New Heat Pump 2021, Septic System 2017, new moisture barrier, and Gutter Guards. Additional items to convey: refrigerator and desk in the office. Inside the home are beautiful hardwood floors in the living areas, warm wood paneling in the office space, and a large primary bedroom/bath. See RPD for modifications made to the home by owner. This home is close to shopping, stores, and highways yet the feel is private. Adjacent lot being sold with property.