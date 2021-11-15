3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $249,900

Well maintained, one owner home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. Home features hardwood flooring in main living area, kitchen and hallways, tile flooring in bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms, high ceilings in main living areas, formal dining room, granite countertops and upgraded bathroom vanities. New roof 2020. Don't miss the abundance of storage in the attic, with it's own set of stairs in the garage (not pull down stairs). Enjoy entertaining on the large stamped concrete patio complete with a retractable awning. The location couldn't be better! Just minutes from Highway 421, I40, and Hanes Mall Blvd for all your shopping and dining needs.