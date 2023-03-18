Visit this charming, newer home in Kendall Farms! Main level features cozy living space for gathering. Spacious kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and newer appliances. The open feeling from the kitchen into the dining area is perfect for entertaining. The second floor features all three bedrooms including primary suite with vaulted ceilings. Laundry is also on the second floor for convenience. Garage offers for plenty of storage or vehicle. Convenient to highways and shopping. Enjoy living in this newer home and making it your own. Schedule your showing to find that this home is the perfect fit for you!
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $249,900
