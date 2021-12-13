 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $250,000

Just in time for the new year! Beautiful two story, three bedroom two and a half bath open concept home nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. Convenient to shopping and a park, this well-maintained home features a brick front, arched entry, generous two car garage and a vaulted primary bedroom, including a large closet and an en-suite with double vanity. Efficient natural gas furnace and water heater. Large, low maintenance rear patio is perfect for entertaining in the tree lined back yard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Suit: Deputy held loaded gun to head of 14-year-old boy during 1971 sex assault at Children's Home in Winston-Salem
Crime

Suit: Deputy held loaded gun to head of 14-year-old boy during 1971 sex assault at Children's Home in Winston-Salem

Robert Jenkins, a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy who worked as a house parent at the Children's Home in the 1970s, is accused of holding a gun to a 14-year-old boy's head and sexually assaulting him. The boy jumped out of a window and escaped but Jenkins in the days after the alleged assault harassed the boy and fired his gun on the boy in two separate incident. Both times, Jenkins missed, the lawsuit said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert