3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $255,990

As you enter the Shane plan, you have a living area/dining that is a versatile space that can be used as you choose. The kitchen with island has extensive counterspace that overlooks the breakfast and family. It doesn't stop there; upstairs is a Primary Suite to die for! Spacious with vaulted ceiling and massive walk in closet! 2 secondary bedrooms offer walk in closets as well. Smart home package included!

