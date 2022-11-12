3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $257,190

Brand NEW 4 YOU! Elegant Chardonnay stone accents highlight the front of the Brandon plan, located on homesite 149, and an open layout awaits you inside. As you enter into the great room, take in the lovely Wool Oak Davison vinyl flooring which flows from the front door to the back providing a seamless look in your new home! Oh but it doesn’t stop there…Ornamental white GRANITE counter tops are featured in the kitchen with breakfast bar along side of stainless steel appliances and modern white cabinets. All bedrooms are located on the upper level and the primary suite has a private bathroom with double vanity plus a HUGE walk in shower! Talk about lots of closet space...not to mention a window for natural light plus beautiful Blanco Matrix quartz counters adorn each upper level bathroom…ooh la la! In addition, all D.R. Horton homes include our America’s Smart Home® Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home remotely! Community is also close to Wake Forest University!