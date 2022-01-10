3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $259,000

This one-owner home is in a fabulous location! Great schools nearby; convenient to shopping, the Y, restaurants. This home has been well-loved but needs your TLC. Priced for sale in "As Is" condition. 2014 Roof, 2006 HVAC; original decor. Enjoy easy living on one level with attached garage and main level laundry. The mid-century modern style offers a sunken living room, louvered doors, wood parquet floors. Finished basement playroom with full bath. Large unfinished basement space for storage, a workshop, or room to expand. The office has been used as a 4th bedroom.