3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $259,900

Great home with room for everyone!Huge Livingroom w/fireplace,Kitchen,breakfast,w/ 3 Bedroom/ 2 full bath on mainLevel, Basement has 2nd kitchen, Huge Den w/fireplace, office or other, full salon set up or could be huge bonus or another bedroom,3rd full bath. 1 car garage, 1 car carport. Basement could be inlaw suite or seperate apartment! This home has it all!! Great convenient location and more! New flooring on main level, new paint! Extra lot goes with house!

