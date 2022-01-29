3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $259,900

New construction home in historic Washington Park! Built by Arden Homes. Open concept, one-level living with 9ft. ceilings. Kitchen features granite counters, island, and stainless appliances. Spacious primary bedroom located at back of home, with adjoining primary bath and double closets. Secondary bedrooms also feature large closets. Front porch and private patio provide relaxing outdoor spaces. You don't want to miss this beautiful craftsman-style home! Measurements & info taken from builder plans/specs, subject to change. Estimated completion Summer 2022. {ARCADIA II - elevation B}