CUL-DE-SAC CUTIE in Summit Pointe community! Thie Brandon plan features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 car garage and is a little over 1,500 square feet. As you enter the home, you walk into the family room with Davidson Vinyl flooring throughout the first floor. Tucked away from this area is the kitchen with beautiful Ornamental White GRANITE countertops - the kitchen even has a bar with an overhang that can accommodate additional seating. The Cane Shadow cabinets also compliment this space very well. Upstairs you will find the Primary Bedroom with a Vaulted Ceiling - you must see this in person! READY SOON! RED TAG home for our RED TAG SALES EVENT July 8 - 23!