3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $260,490

Adorable NEW 3 bedroom SMART HOME will be ready soon in The Ridge at Summit Pointe community! The Harrison plan features ALL WALK IN CLOSETS and an eat-in kitchen that is both functional and SPACIOUS! But let's start with the beautiful brick accents on the exterior which draws the eye and adds a touch of elegance to this Smart Home, upon entering notice the seamless flowing Davison vinyl flooring on the main level making clean up a breeze! Now on to the kitchen...LARGE ISLAND, stainless steel appliances, an abundance of white cabinets plus GRANITE counter tops ooh la la! Upstairs you'll find all 3 bedrooms with walk in closets and Primary suite boasting vaulted ceiling and a closet that's like another ROOM! Enjoy the convenience of quick expressway access, tons of restaurants & shopping nearby plus minutes from the night life of Downtown Winston Salem! Come see your brand new HOME today! ASK US ABOUT CURRENT SPECIALS!