3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $261,740

Good things come in all sizes, and this brand new Smart Home will not disappoint! With 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and almost 1400 square feet the Rachel plan is ALMOST READY in The Ridge at Summit Pointe community. Granite counters-CHECK! NO carpet downstairs-CHECK! New Stainless steel appliances-CHECK! Nice backyard to grill and play-CHECK! Quartz counters in the upper level bathrooms-CHECK! Vaulted ceiling in the Primary bedroom-CHECK! Come see for yourself and make this new home your NEW home!

