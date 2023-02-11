Looking for plenty of closet space in your brand new home? The Harrison plan is the one for you boasting ALL WALK IN CLOSETS in each bedroom! Located in The Ridge at Summit Pointe community on homesite 145, you will love the inviting and eye catching brick accents on the exterior and the open layout that awaits you inside. Good size kitchen has soft close modern gray cabinetry with granite counter tops and large ISLAND, plus stainless steel appliances. Davison luxury vinyl flooring also flows on the main level. Staircase is nicely tucked away and leads to the upper level bedrooms and laundry. Talk about SPACIOUS! The Primary bedroom is large with vaulted ceiling and provides the ideal retreat to wind down at the end of the day. 5 foot shower, double sinks / cabinets and linen closet tops off this private bathroom, but did I mention sparkling Blanco Matrix quartz counters? You will love and appreciate your new home!