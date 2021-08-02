3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $269,000

All inquiries please call Brent Moser. Come see this very well maintained Cape Cod nestled on a cul-de-sac in Friedburg Place. This cedar sided home boasts a front porch built for swinging while listening to the calming sounds of the water fountain below. Walk into the living room that features no-hassle gas logs. The updated kitchen has granite counter, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. There is a bonus space located off of the kitchen with endless possibilities. Upstairs you'll be delighted to find a private hideaway complete with recessed lighting and built in shelving. From the dining room you can go lounge on the deck overlooking a spacious fenced in backyard.