3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $269,000

Open Concept 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home located in the Crosslands neighborhood between Kernersville and High Point. This home was built in 2020 and is as cute as a button! The kitchen has a beautiful backdrop, island, and granite counter tops. The main floor has Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout. All of the bedrooms are located on the second floor as well as a loft that is great for an office area, playroom or hang out area. The primary has ample space and includes a en suite with a walk in shower. The gigantic yard has been fenced and professionally landscaped!! So many extras and upgrades to mention. Do not miss out on this one! Schedule your appointment now!!!