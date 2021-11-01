 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $270,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $270,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $270,000

Beautifully updated brick ranch in desirable Mallard Lakes. Situated on a large wooded lot that backs up to the common area making for great privacy. You'll see that no expense was spared in the renovations. Soft close kitchen cabinets with all the bells & whistles like pull outs shelves, multi layer lazy Susan, pull out spice cabinet, deep draws and much, much, more. Primary bath with beautiful tile shower. Secondary bath with heated floor & jetted tub with lovely tile surround. Stunning hardwood floors in the kitchen, den, foyer and primary bedroom. Incredible pantry and closets with built in drawers & shelving organizers. The large finished space in the basement will suit whatever your needs may be. Permanent stairs to the partially floored attic, fantastic closets and unfinished space in the basement make for endless easily accessible storage options. Be sure to take a stroll through the 3D virtual tour!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Crime

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News