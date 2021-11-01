3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $270,000

Beautifully updated brick ranch in desirable Mallard Lakes. Situated on a large wooded lot that backs up to the common area making for great privacy. You'll see that no expense was spared in the renovations. Soft close kitchen cabinets with all the bells & whistles like pull outs shelves, multi layer lazy Susan, pull out spice cabinet, deep draws and much, much, more. Primary bath with beautiful tile shower. Secondary bath with heated floor & jetted tub with lovely tile surround. Stunning hardwood floors in the kitchen, den, foyer and primary bedroom. Incredible pantry and closets with built in drawers & shelving organizers. The large finished space in the basement will suit whatever your needs may be. Permanent stairs to the partially floored attic, fantastic closets and unfinished space in the basement make for endless easily accessible storage options. Be sure to take a stroll through the 3D virtual tour!