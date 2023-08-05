**Seller ask that all offers be received by Monday, August 7th at 5:00pm.**This well maintained home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom with a loft. It is located in a cul de sac and the backyard is already fenced in. Close to highways, shopping and dining. Schedule your appointment today before it is too late.
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $270,000
