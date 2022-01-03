 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $274,900

All one level, even the laundry. One step to enter into back sun porch. Fenced in yard with level lot. Recently renovated including, brand new HVAC system, quartz countertops in the kitchen. Extra parking space to the left of the carport. Additional parking spot added to the left of the carport. Extremely convenient location, close to everything! No sign in yard.

