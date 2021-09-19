 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $275,000

Location, Location, Location! Charming farmhouse style two story home in desirable Forysth Country Club area. Great investment opportunity on a nice .37 acre lot. Surrounded by new construction & developments that start at over $500K. Home boasts 3 bedrooms & two full baths. Terrific covered front porch with a porch swing, large backyard, and a bonus room upstairs suitable for a home office.

