The Brandon offers it all, 3BR, 2.5BA, 1518 SqFt in open modern floorplan design with unbelievable value and generous space where it counts. The front door leads into the main family room of this modern layout. Immediately you notice the absence of stairs making this space fee large. further inside you arrive into the dining room space adjoining the kitchen. This classy home features a breakfast bar with overhang for seating. Beautiful Birch cabinetry features stainless steel hardware and soft-close hinges included on every home. Moving to the second floor you find the walk in laundry room for maximum functionality. Large secondary bedrooms offer ample space and feature deep, double-door closets. The Main bedroom welcomes you in with a vaulted ceiling that comes pre-wired for a fan. The luxurious main bath featuring an 5’ walk-in shower with glass shower door included. Walk in closet off Main bath features a large window ushering in generous amounts of natural light.