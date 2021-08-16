 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $279,000

Experience Farmhouse living with a modern touch. This Unique 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2744 sq foot home was converted to a barn in 2000 but built around the 1900s. New upgrades such as All new appliances (Fridge, GD, DW, Oven/Stove), New Siding (Now Double Sided) New Exterior Paint, New Flooring through out, a French drain, with the modern floor plan make it one of a kind. The Primary bedroom is the main room on the upper floor with attached primary bathroom that has a separate shower and jetted tub. Also attached to both bedroom and bathroom is a unusually large closet which can not only be used for clothes but for a vanity room or storage. Two large carpeted attics are also great for storage. Roll out of bed and walk a few steps to your own relaxing sunroom, built in 2019 with access to the fenced in backyard. Just Minutes from Peters Creek Parkway. Your Own personal Oasis awaits! Schedule your showing today!

