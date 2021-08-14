 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $279,900

This beautiful 2 story home in Border Creek is awaiting its new owner! Lovely open concept with great flow throughout living, dining and kitchen. The kitchen features stunning granite counter tops, SS appliances, classic white cabinets, and island bar seating. Primary suite offers gracious walk-in closet and bath. Loft area on the second level offers great flex space! Two car garage; large fenced in backyard with patio. Located conveniently to shops, dining, and more! Hurry quick, this one won't last long! Open House Sunday 8/15 2-4pm.

