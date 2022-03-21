3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $279,900

Just listed, showings to begin tomorrow, 3/17/22! Don't miss your opportunity at this adorable three bedroom, two and half bath Cape Cod located in Meredith Woods on a quiet and private cul-de-sac lot! This beautiful home boasts tray ceiling in the primary bedroom, gas logs, hardwood floors, jetted tub, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, glass and tile backsplash and stainless appliances! The full unfinished basement provides an excellent work area or room for future expansion. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered front porch or entertaining friends on the oversized rear deck. Even the dog will enjoy roaming around in the yard protected by the invisible fencing. You'll also have peace of mind knowing the roof was replaced last year! There is also a nice common area in the development with a playground and swings for this kid friendly neighborhood. Book your showing beginning tomorrow! This one will be gone quickly!