3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $279,900

Welcome Home! This charming like-new home in the desirable Meredith Woods neighborhood is fresh on the market and won't last long! Inside the spacious front entry, you will find two secondary bedrooms and a shared guest bath to your left. The end of the hallway opens into the spacious great room, which is home to the large kitchen with granite countertops, dining room and living area. Off of the kitchen, a spacious laundry area and two-car garage. Beyond the dining area, the large primary suite with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet awaits. Outside, the icing on the cake is a spacious patio area and the privacy-fenced back yard. Stop by today and check out this beautiful home before its too late!