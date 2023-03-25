Charming ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Open concept living with open den, kitchen and dining room. Large kitchen with kitchen island and lots of cabinet space. Split bedroom floor plan. Nice sized laundry room with additional closet and back door leading to deck. Primary bath has large tiled walk in shower and large walk in closet. Lovely covered front porch. Located on 2.16 acres. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $279,900
