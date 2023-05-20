**Open House Sunday, May 21, 2:00-4:00 pm** This two story home is ready to move in. Home is comprised of 3 beds 2/1 baths with a spacious great room and an open dining room. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, backsplash and quartz countertops. Beautiful porcelain tile in the main floor and the stairs. All of the bedrooms are located upstairs with the primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and private bathroom with double vanities. The laundry room is also located upstairs. The loft area also can be used for an office, play room or flex space. Fenced backyard perfect for summer BBQ's.