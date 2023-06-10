Welcome home to 850 Silver Leaf Dr. This beautiful end unit townhouse, in sought after Wyngate Village, was built in 2020 and sits on one of the most private streets in the back of the community. The modified "Cayman" plan offers main level open concept living and upstairs there are three bedrooms (the third is being used as an office). The private patio area is fenced and ready for you to enjoy time outside. There is convenient visitor parking on Silver Leaf Dr, so parking for guests is a breeze. Don't let this one get away! See agent only.
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $285,000
