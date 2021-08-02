3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $285,000

Back on Market at no fault to sellers! Let this be your opportunity to own a great house! Open House Sunday, 8/1/2021 2:00PM-4:00PM. Come see this beautiful split-foyer home in a convenient location! Fresh new carpet and paint with a new roof in 2018! Great sunroom off the kitchen so you can enjoy the view of the backyard. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, tile floors and spacious island! Finished lower level with plenty of space for a playroom, flex space or large den and lower level features additional large room and closet with windows not counted in bedroom count. Large garage space with lots of potential. This home is a must see!