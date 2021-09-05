 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $286,900

VACANT! Great 3 bedroom ranch home in Winston Salem. Foyer leads to eat in kitchen with beautiful granite countertops. Leads to dining room and living room with tall ceilings. All bedrooms are spacious! Enjoy your morning coffee on your sunroom overlooking private backyard with storage shed. Take a tour today!

