***MULTIPLE OFFERS -- Seller requests best offers by 5 pm Sunday, March 12*** This 3 BR 2.5 BA Craftsman style home features an open floor plan with beautiful hardwoods; primary on the main with two closets, separate tub and shower ensuite with double vanity; laundry room; two covered porches and two car attached garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The large backyard has privacy fencing. Plenty of walk-in attic storage. Five minutes to WFU, and 10-15 to the hospitals and downtown, this home is convenient to schools, shopping, grocery stores, medical offices and more!