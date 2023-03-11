Beautiful Penwell plan in Highland Place. The Penwell contains an office/study on main floor, an open kitchen, dining and great room for entertaining. Granite countertops, shaker style Cane Shadow gray cabinets and stainless-steel appliances complete the spacious open kitchen with a wonderful island. Upstairs features a Primary suite with large 5' shower in bath with double vanity and linen closet and there is an upstairs laundry room for ease. Hall bath with double quartz sinks and 3 additional bedrooms. This home has everything! All these features plus some of the most beautiful homesites to be seen.
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $292,240
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston-Salem has banned pine straw at businesses and apartment complexes. Most property owners are complying, fire officials say
Most Winston-Salem property owners subject to new city rules on flammable landscaping materials are abiding by the guidelines, according to fi…
A South Carolina man who allegedly fired on law enforcement officers during and after a chase on U.S. 421 near Peace Haven Road was fatally sh…
ACC women will wrap up its tournament on Sunday before the men's tournament starts Tuesday
Winston-Salem firefighters put out a fire atop a restaurant and deactivate a malfunctioning HVAC at a bank
Winston-Salem firefighters put out a fire atop a restaurant and deactivated a malfunctioning heating ventilation-air-conditioning unit at a ba…
The new Forsyth County courthouse will cover 250,000 square feet, replacing the existing and smaller 48-year-old courthouse. The building is e…