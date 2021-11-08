 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $294,000

This is the one to see!! A kitchen lovers DREAM! Heritage American cabinets. Large kitchen island, soft close drawers, solid surface countertops, Kitchen Aid appliances. This home boasts beautiful upgrades throughout. Situated in a well maintained, established neighborhood in Northern Davidson county. Stay cozy by the gas logs in the open living room or even better, enjoy your time in the heated and cooled sunroom with full sliding glass windows. When you are ready for your quiet time, retreat downstairs to the cozy bonus room for undisturbed silence. If you desire a place to be creative, on the back of the property there is an additional, large detached 2 car garage/workshop with power. Looking for the highly sought after Oak Grove school district? Look no further!

