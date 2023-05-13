OPEN HOUSE Sat 5/13 10-12 & Sun 5/14 2-4! Must see in Kendall Farms! Walk in to your spacious open concept living room and kitchen. Main level features waterproof vinyl flooring. Kitchen has tons of cabinets and counterspace with a pantry and storage closet. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The primary suite has a massive bedroom with dual walk-in closets. The attached private bath features a vanity with tons of counter space, a separate shower and a relaxing soaking tub. The 2 additional bedrooms are generously sized with their own hallway bath. The walk in laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd level between the bedrooms. Enjoy your patio in your private fenced in back yard. Corner lot at a dead end street. Showings will only take place during the 2 open houses this weekend.