Located in a cul-de-sac in popular Meredith Woods, this home delivers! The bright kitchen has tons of cabinet space and leads to a fabulous backyard for entertaining with a recently added patio, stone firepit and privacy fence. The generous primary and two bedrooms are on the second level with a loft for added flex space. Located close to Highway 52 and shopping, this is one to call home. Professional photos will be added on February 11th and showings start at 1:00 on February 11th.