 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $295,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $295,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $295,000

Gorgeous remodeled home from top to bottom. Conveniently located a few minutes from Winston Salem downtown. This beautiful home offers a new kitchen with brand new cabinets and SS appliances with an open floor plan to dining ad living room. Over 670 SF of finished basement area including a full bathroom and laundry, space not included in living area. Finished basement space could be perfect for Airbnb. Close to shopping and entertainment this home wont last long in the market, so schedule your private showing before its gone!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.
Crime

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.

On the morning her son died, Donna Faye Kiger got up early to fix her son lunch for his first day at work. It would be hours before she found out that Davidson County sheriff's deputies had killed him after a chase that covered three counties. Her son, John Mark Hendrick, was the passenger in the car. The driver now faces murder charges and the officers have been cleared of wrongdoing. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert