 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $295,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $295,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $295,000

So much to love about this adorable home in very sought after Country Club Estates. Bright beautiful living room flows easily to dining room and classic kitchen with beautiful granite counters. A perfect deck overlooks the back yard. Beautiful wood floors! If you're looking for a fabulous basement with a separate entrance, you're in luck! All this plus an unfinished 3rd bath downstairs. View today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Crime

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News