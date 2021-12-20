 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $299,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $299,900

Amazing updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a lovely elevated lot that sits back from the road! This home's kitchen features gorgeous quartz countertops, all new appliances, range hood, and tile floors. The living room boasts hardwood floors and an electric remote-controlled fireplace. You'll love relaxing on the front porch and also the back covered patio while overlooking the manicured yard complete with firepit and a cute storage shed. Also included is a large basement with garage, storage rooms and a huge attic space which are not included in square footage. Plenty of parking and turn around space in back. Excellent location! Close to shopping, grocery stores and dining!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert