Amazing updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a lovely elevated lot that sits back from the road! This home's kitchen features gorgeous quartz countertops, all new appliances, range hood, and tile floors. The living room boasts hardwood floors and an electric remote-controlled fireplace. You'll love relaxing on the front porch and also the back covered patio while overlooking the manicured yard complete with firepit and a cute storage shed. Also included is a large basement with garage, storage rooms and a huge attic space which are not included in square footage. Plenty of parking and turn around space in back. Excellent location! Close to shopping, grocery stores and dining!
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $299,900
