 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $299,999

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $299,999

ONLY opportunity to live in Friedberg Village at this price! This immaculate, freshly painted 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome features primary and secondary bedrooms on the main level and two full baths. The Primary suite offers tray ceiling, double granite vanity, walk in closet and huge tile shower. Chef's kitchen has upgraded stainless appliances, lots of cabinet and granite counter space large pantry. Skylights in the living room for added natural light and a beautiful stone fireplace with gas logs. Second level has a huge loft area perfect for theater, game room, office or just additional entertaining space! Over sized bedroom and 3rd full bath. You'll also find 2 walk in attic spaces for all your storage! Rear private patio has been upgraded with garden area and turf perfect for your pets. Club House, Pool, Putting Green, Work-out room, Trails. This home was recently appraised and is being offered well BELOW appraised value. OPEN HOUSE 12-17 & 12-18 1:00-3:00

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert