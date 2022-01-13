3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $30,000

Exceptional investment opportunity awaits for this 3 bedroom home. Vinyl plank flooring throughout. The back half of the home was in the middle of renovations (see photos) and many materials are still on site. Potential to convert from a 2 bedroom to 3 bedroom. There is a major upside at this price! Cash only purchase. See other listings and potential package deal MLS#s 1053550, 1053547, 1053528.