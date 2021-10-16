3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $300,000

SNEAK PEEK PICTURES..ADDING THE FINISHING TOUCHES. Great opportunity to own new construction in an established community. This one-level home features the open concept floor plan that everyone is looking for with 9' ceilings throughout. From the time you walk up onto the covered entry porch, you realize this home has a lot to offer. The entry foyer is wide and inviting. The living room, kitchen, and dining room are all open and filled with light from the large windows. There is plenty of room in the kitchen and the large island is a great space for meal prep or serving breakfast. Off of the living room is a large covered patio with a private backyard. The split bedroom plan adds privacy. The large primary suite has a separate shower and tub, separate vanities, a water closet and huge walk-in-closet.