Your dream home is waiting for you! This home has fresh interior paint and new flooring throughout the home. Windows create a light filled interior with well placed neutral accents. The kitchen is ready for cooking with ample counter space and cabinets for storage. Relax in your primary suite with a walk in closet included. Additional bedrooms provide nice living or office space. In the primary bathroom you'll find a separate tub and shower, plus plenty of under sink storage. Finally, the backyard, a great space for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors. Don't miss this incredible opportunity.
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $306,000
