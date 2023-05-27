Welcome to Fishel Village, the charming new community nestled just off Peters Creek Parkway in South Winston-Salem! This charming community is located in the heart of south Winston-Salem near Clemmonsville Rd. Convenient access to Hwy 52, I-40, & U.S.311 makes this an ideal place to call home if you commute for work, anywhere in the triad! Ease & convenience of life for you and your family are truly the value that Fishel Village represents. The Penwell plan features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a flex space/optional study that can be used as an office or sitting area as well as a spacious open loft upstairs. The open plan makes great use of the family room and offers more space! Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom! The primary bath offers dual sinks, large shower, and a walk-in closet! The secondary bedrooms are spacious and offer large walk-in closets!
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $308,140
