3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $309,000

Showings start on 8/7. This spacious three-level condo in downtown Winston Salem has been lovingly maintained by the original owner and is waiting for your touches. Main level primary bedroom, two additional bedrooms on the second level with a separate office! The lower level features a den with a fireplace and built-ins and a full bath. Parking is not a problem at this condo as there is a 2-car garage and additional assigned parking out front. Downtown living without sacrificing space! This one will not last!