Welcome to Fishel Village, the charming new community nestled just off Peters Creek Parkway in South Winston-Salem! This charming 150-home community is located on Fishel Road in the heart of south Winston-Salem near Clemmonsville Rd. The Penwell plan features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a flex space/optional study that can be used as an office or sitting area as well as a spacious open loft upstairs. The open plan makes great use of the family room and offers more space! The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and neutral cabinets, and a very large pantry. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom! The primary bath offers dual sinks, large shower, and a walk-in closet! The secondary bedrooms are spacious and offer large walk-in closets!
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $309,240
