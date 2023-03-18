Fantastic New Home with desirable Open Plan and 9'ceilings on the main level. Granite countertops, and SS appliances. Nice flat lot with double wide driveway. Why buy existing when you can have a brand new home with warranties and worry free living. Home expected for completion in March, taking offers now! Note and disclaimer, some of the photos are from previously finished homes of the same model. The final colors and fixtures may vary slightly from the ones in the photos.
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $309,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A multi-tenant strip shopping center in northwest Winston-Salem has been sold for the second time in 17 months, this time to a Raleigh group f…
Krispy Kreme Inc. said Wednesday it will not proceed with plans for a $5.8 million expansion of its Winston-Salem operations, which would have…
A Winston-Salem man is facing drug charges after investigators seized more than $1 million in drugs and money from a house and vehicle, author…
Truist Financial Corp. chairman and chief executive William Rogers Jr. received a 27.3% jump in fiscal 2022 total compensation to $13.24 milli…
Lewisville just spent $2M to buy a small lot. Why? The threat of a lawsuit involving N.C. Rep. Jeff Zenger.
A dispute over a proposed development next to Shallowford Square lead to an expensive settlement paid for with public money.