3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $315,000

Fantastic one level split bedroom plan in highly sought after Robin's Walk subdivision! Spacious primary bedroom with fabulous updated bathroom and large walk-in closet. Open floor plan with fireplace in living room! Kitchen features gleaming granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Serene large patio with gazebo in partially fenced backyard. Great indoor and outdoor space for easy entertaining. Winston Salem address with Walkertown tax rate.

